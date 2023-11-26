Solution Architect at Accenture

Responsibilities The Solution Architect is responsible for bridging the gap between business problems and technology solutions. They help in identifying the best solution among all available choices to solve the existing business problems by carefully reviewing and analysing the business, functional, and technical requirements. They describe the structure, characteristics, behavior, and other aspects of solution to client stakeholders and Delivery Leadership and project team. Design, implement and direct a solution architecture to address specific problems and requirements, usually through the application of technical, business process and or industry knowledge. Manage relationships with key stakeholders for solution planning. Serve as liaison to other Implementation workstreams on process and technical integration issues. Work with solution leads and functional leads to refine end to end business process scenarios to confirm the integration between process areas Provide solution recommendations and help drive resolution of major process and technical build issues within and across process teams, specifically where there is a significant degree of integration. Provide process governance, business process and SAP experience. Own long term integrity of the overall solution Ability to estimate and provide ROM or detailed estimations for various potential solutions, working with Financial Management team to formally cost these solutions. Ability to provide delivery support to inflight projects, and assist in resolving open risks and issues by leveraging past experience to help guide the team. Provide clients with full life cycle project implementation consulting expertise including assessments, blueprinting, system build, testing and go live stabilisation. Prepare and facilitate assessment blueprint workshops to analyse clients business requirements. Consultant must be able to explain business reasons for utilising functionalities and transform

Qualifications

Qualifications A bachelor s degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Administration or applicable work experience would be advantageous. Minimum Requirements Prior SAP implementation experience required. Project references must be verifiable. Lead Solution Architect role for at least ten 10 full life cycle implementations including all phases blueprint, configuration, training, cut over and post go live support . SAP S 4 relevant experience not just ECC .

