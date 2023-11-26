XR Gamer Developer at Accenture

Responsibilities include (bit not limited to):
- Work with designers and artists to create games and XR experiences
- Write clean, maintainable, and performant code to implement gameplay mechanics, user interfaces, and XR-specific functionalities
- Work with the team to create and maintain a codebase
- Test and debug code to ensure proper operation across platforms
- Adapt to new technologies and workflows
- Develop prototypes to help iterate over various solutions
Qualifications
Qualification/Experience:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as an XR Gamer Developer
- Understand various programming languages and paradigms
- Experience using Unity and WebGL
- Experience using JavaScript, Lua, and C#
- Knowledge of 3D graphics, shaders, and rendering
- Knowledge of audio programming and spatial audio
- Experience using Git
- Experience using VR and AR
Personal Attributes:
- Able to work independently and within a team
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment
- Solution driven
- Proactive
- Resilient
- Meticulous with attention to detail
- Comfortable to work on-site (at the office)