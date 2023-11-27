Cloud Engineer at Syspro

Summarised Accountability:

This role is responsible for the design, provision, installation/configuration, operation, and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities:

Azure:

Cloud Infrastructure Design/Architecture definition.

Estimation of Architecture Costs.

Customer Environment Deployment.

Customer Support on Environments.

Cyber Security Regulations.

Customer Cloud Infrastructure maintenance.

Performance Monitoring, proactive management, and Reporting.

Server Administration.

Actively participate in Continuous Improvement initiatives.

This person is expected to work with business users, analysts, and peers to provide solutions following a defined Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) process.

The person is expected to be a Senior Level Microsoft Administrator and has the capability and understanding of other applications such as Microsoft SQL, and Microsoft Server environments in order to recommend and utilize appropriate toolsets based on business requirements.

The incumbent may be asked to perform other duties as apparent or assigned.

Qualifications and Experience:

Senior Certificate or NQF 4 equivalent.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent

3 – 5 years experience in Large Microsoft Enterprise environments

Relevant and Current Azure Certifications

Experience as an IT project resource or lead

Skills Required:

Strong Industry knowledge

Strong business process knowledge

Strong Technical Skills

Strong hardware and software knowledge

Strong networking infrastructure knowledge

Excellent writing skills (English)

Excellent problem-solving skills

Excellent Analytical Skills

Excellent time management

Excellent training skills

Excellent organizational skills with the ability to visualize the big picture and manage minute details.

Motivated and strong work ethic.

Collaborative personality with excellent communication and presentation skills with the ability to interact effectively with all levels in the organization.

Knowledge:

Familiarity with Active Directory, Security, OS Internal concepts, IIS Administration experience.

Experience with Hyper-V configuration and administration networking.

Experience with Microsoft Management tools (SCOM, SCCM, SCSM, MS Orchestrator (Opalis)).

Experience with Unified Messaging (MS Exchange and Lync/Skype for Business)

Familiarity with networking tools (ping, tracert, tracemon, NetMon, wire shark, etc.).

Familiarity with networking concepts including VIPs, NAT, DNS.

Advanced experience with scripting tools such as XML and PowerShell.

Experience working with and maintaining MS SQL Server, including performance tuning.

Experience configuring and maintaining MS Azure PaaS & IaaS & SaaS offerings.

Server clustering experience.

Experience with data reconciliation and migration between data environments (e.g. dev, test, staging, prod, etc).

Experience with Virtualized storage including vendors like NetApp, EMC, Nimble, and Microsoft. ISCI and Fiber channel SAN storage experience.

MCSE Server Infrastructure or MCSE Private Cloud.

Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions Certification.

Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions Certifications.

Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions Certification

Understanding of security and segregation of duty requirements for an enterprise system.

Desired Skills:

Cloud Engineers

Azure Certification

Cyber Security

Microsoft Management Tools

Advanced Scripting

Configuration

About The Employer:

SYSPRO is a highly scalable, industry-built Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solution, that can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or accessed via any mobile device.

SYSPRO is designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors, by providing actionable insight that supports optimized cost control, streamlined business processes, and improved productivity.

