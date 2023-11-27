Database Administrator at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

12-months fixed term contract.

Minimum requirements

Bachelor’s degree in information

technology, computer science, mathematics, information systems, or related fields with at least three years’ experience as a Data Scientist.

Additional requirements

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

Experience in a data analysis, business intelligence or data engineering role

Developed analytical and problem-solving skills.

NoSQL and Java coding skills

Data analysis and design

Experience in GIS tools

Desired Skills:

NoSQL and Java coding skills

GIS tools

business intelligence or data engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

