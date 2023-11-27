Database Administrator at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12-months fixed term contract.
Minimum requirements
Bachelor’s degree in information
technology, computer science, mathematics, information systems, or related fields with at least three years’ experience as a Data Scientist.
Additional requirements
Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:
- Experience in a data analysis, business intelligence or data engineering role
- Developed analytical and problem-solving skills.
- NoSQL and Java coding skills
- Data analysis and design
- Experience in GIS tools
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree