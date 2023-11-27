Database Administrator at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Nov 27, 2023

12 months

Minimum requirements
Bachelor’s degree in information
technology, computer science, mathematics, information systems, or related fields with at least three years’ experience as a Data Scientist.

Additional requirements
Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

  • Experience in a data analysis, business intelligence or data engineering role
  • Developed analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • NoSQL and Java coding skills
  • Data analysis and design
  • Experience in GIS tools

Desired Skills:

  • NoSQL and Java coding skills
  • Data Scientist

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

