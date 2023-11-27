DevOps Engineer

Nov 27, 2023

  • Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics.

  • Responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality.

  • Ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in responsibility.

  • Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product).

  • Controls the overall release and change management of the applications within the area of responsibility.

  • Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.

  • Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.

  • Supports the product owner with operational issues.

  • Prioritizes the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.

  • Prioritizes the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

  • AWS Cloud.

  • PAAS.

  • IAS.

  • Experience in architecting and developing solutions for scalable, distributed systems.

  • Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures.

  • RESTful APIs.

  • Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous).

  • Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous).

  • Code versioning (Git).

Desired Skills:

