DevOps Engineer

- Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics.
- Responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality.
- Ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in responsibility.
- Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product).
- Controls the overall release and change management of the applications within the area of responsibility.
- Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.
- Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.
- Supports the product owner with operational issues.
- Prioritizes the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.
- Prioritizes the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications.
Minimum Requirements:
- Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
- AWS Cloud.
- PAAS.
- IAS.
- Experience in architecting and developing solutions for scalable, distributed systems.
- Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures.
- RESTful APIs.
- Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous).
- Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous).
- Code versioning (Git).
Desired Skills:
