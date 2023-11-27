Enterprise System Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a seasoned IT professional with a flair for cutting-edge technologies and a proven track record in solving intricate integration challenges? We have an outstanding opportunity for you as an Enterprise System Specialist with our distinguished client—a leading entity in the Human Capital space. This is a permanent opportunity.

The role will include assisting with System implementation and functional services within the application as well as query resolution and system maintenance. To execute specialised work and contribute to the continuous improvement of quality, standards and outputs within defined work routines and operating procedures; advising on process improvement in alignment with set policy.

Key Requirements

B Degree/Diploma in Information Systems/Computer Science/relevant studies

3- 5 years’ experience with an integration tools as SnapLogic or Open Source Middleware products

Data warehousing, Report building, BI, Analytics Experience

Experience of working in a software as a service environment

Experience with Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL stored procedures, SSIS, SSRS, performance tuning

Experience with development tools such as Visual Studio or Visual Studio Code

Experience with development languages such as C#, Angular, Java, HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript

Experience with configuring CI/CD pipelines using Kubernetes clusters and associated pods

Key competencies

Strong interest in innovative technologies and desire to work on pioneering engagements.

Proficient in using ERP modules and allied modules

System and process analysis

Emphasis on striving towards quality and accuracy in work

Ability to interpret consumer needs

Adept at conducting mentoring sessions and coaching juniors on intricacies of the software

Knowledge of the languages, databases and operating systems

Competent in system and process analysis and computing sound ERP solutions

Building integration-centric offerings and help many of our businesses face technical challenges as they transition from traditional integration platforms to service-oriented architectures

Building process-centric offerings and help, many of our businesses face technical challenges introducing a business process-focused environment. A process-centric architect defines business processes and applies those to the development of custom application technology solutions

Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and desired work outputs related to a functional/operational area; advising on procedural and process development linked to policy, procedures, and standard improvement

Proactively identify process-related operational problems, determine cause and effect, and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience related to the area of specialisation

Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation

Comply with risk and governance policies and implement and provide subject matter specific input into the development of related processes

Proactively identify tangible and procedural teamwork-related problems, determine root-cause and apply solutions in line with established guidelines or escalate more complex issues, providing the necessary information to solve problems

Review product change requests and the impact of change to Business processes

Learn about updates and new technologies

Ensure capacity, availability, security, and service support requirements are considered

Risk mitigation planning

Implement, test, and monitor required application changes in line with change implementation plans

Create system guidelines and manuals

As required, provide timely communication to users on the status of their service requests and incidents

Creating and migrating applications into cloud-based offerings. This will enable us to respond to client’s need for cost-efficiency, increased competition and agility to business opportunities

Through a consultative approach, develop an in depth understanding of the clients’ business and workforce requirements

Maintain the highest possible customer satisfaction regarding the services provided

Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency

Deliver bespoke client services that successfully impact on profitability, client retention and optimise service delivery

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position