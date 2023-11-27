Front-end Developers at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 months

Minimum requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology or related fields with at least 3 years’ experience in building professional web applications, particularly on large, complex technology product/solutions/systems.

Additional requirements

Must have at least two years’ experience in the following:

HTML5

CSS

JavaScript/TypeScript

React

Test-driven development; and

Agile/Scrum

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

UX/UI design;

Mobile web and app development;

Digital government;

Health informatics and eHealth systems;

Backend/Full-stack development;

Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;

Docker;

Kubernetes;

Microservices;

Information security;

Research and publication of scientific articles; and

Any other programming languages.

