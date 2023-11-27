Full Stack Developer

Nov 27, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled Full Stack Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
  • Angular, HTML 5 and CSS 3 experience essential
  • Front-end and Back-end Development experience
  • Agile/Scrum experience
  • Multi-tier development
  • SQL and Database Storage experience
  • Experience with Git and GitHub / HTTP and Rest protocols / Version Control Systems (VCS) / API / Node Package Manager (NPM) / SEO
  • Web Architecture experience

The successful candidates will have the following:

  • In-depth knowledge of current coding techniques and best practices
  • Organizational, problem solving and communication skills
  • Accuracy and strong analytical ability
  • Self-motivated and able to work under stress and meet deadlines

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • SQL
  • Full Stack Development
  • API
  • VCS
  • NPM
  • SEO
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus

