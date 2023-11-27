Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Port Shepstone

Our client is looking for a skilled Full Stack Developer to join their team.

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

Angular, HTML 5 and CSS 3 experience essential

Front-end and Back-end Development experience

Agile/Scrum experience

Multi-tier development

SQL and Database Storage experience

Experience with Git and GitHub / HTTP and Rest protocols / Version Control Systems (VCS) / API / Node Package Manager (NPM) / SEO

Web Architecture experience

The successful candidates will have the following:

In-depth knowledge of current coding techniques and best practices

Organizational, problem solving and communication skills

Accuracy and strong analytical ability

Self-motivated and able to work under stress and meet deadlines

Desired Skills:

Angular

HTML5

CSS3

SQL

Full Stack Development

API

VCS

NPM

SEO

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position