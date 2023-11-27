Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Port Shepstone

Our client is looking for a skilled Full Stack Developer to join their team.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
- Angular, HTML 5 and CSS 3 experience essential
- Front-end and Back-end Development experience
- Agile/Scrum experience
- Multi-tier development
- SQL and Database Storage experience
- Experience with Git and GitHub / HTTP and Rest protocols / Version Control Systems (VCS) / API / Node Package Manager (NPM) / SEO
- Web Architecture experience
The successful candidates will have the following:
- In-depth knowledge of current coding techniques and best practices
- Organizational, problem solving and communication skills
- Accuracy and strong analytical ability
- Self-motivated and able to work under stress and meet deadlines
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- HTML5
- CSS3
- SQL
- Full Stack Development
- API
- VCS
- NPM
- SEO
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus