It’s this easy to charge your EV …

Audi South Africa has launched a national awareness campaign aimed at educating the public about electric vehicle (EV) charging, replacing regular charging points with a mini version of the brand’s electric vehicle chargers in Bidvest Premier Lounges at Cape Town and OR Tambo International Airports’ domestic departure terminals.

By allowing passengers to seamlessly charge their smart devices by plugging into the compact chargers, the campaign aims to change the way South Africans perceive EV charging.

“The idea behind the campaign is underpinned by the fact that charging a car feels very unfamiliar to South Africans, but charging our devices is already a habit we’re accustomed to. So, just in time for the holiday season, we’re giving travellers a good opportunity to charge up their devices before their flights, all while showing them that, just like their phone, charging an electric vehicle is easy, quick and convenient,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa.