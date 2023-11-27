Network Support Engineer (Tier 2) (Ideal Start: November / December 2023) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role: Network Support Engineer – Tier 2
Location: Johannesburg North – Hybrid
Are you ready to take your career to the next level in a dynamic and service-driven environment? We are looking for a talented and experienced Tier 2 Network Support Engineer to join our client’s team and help them deliver excellence in technical support and engineering services to their valued customers.
Company: Our client is not just a company; they are a community of dedicated professionals committed to providing top-notch IT and ISP solutions. The culture is vibrant and youthful, and they place an unwavering emphasis on delivering service excellence. They believe in fostering a fantastic work environment where you can thrive and grow. Plus, the catered lunches in a picturesque setting ensure that you’re well-nourished and ready to tackle exciting challenges.
Responsibilities:
As a Tier 2 Network Support Engineer, you will be at the forefront of client support operations. Your responsibilities will include:
- Providing professional second-line remote technical support to clients.
- Proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.
- Ensuring network security by implementing and maintaining robust security measures.
- Managing and configuring Juniper and Cisco routers, switches, firewalls, and Fortigate networking equipment.
- Collaborating with clients to optimize their network configurations.
- Maintaining and enhancing network infrastructure.
- Continuously improving our service delivery processes.
Qualifications:
To excel in this role, you should possess the following qualifications:
- 5-7 years of relevant IT and ISP experience.
- A strong background in network security.
- Practical experience with Juniper and Cisco routers, switches, firewalls, and Fortigate networking equipment.
- Cisco Certification – CCNP, CCSP, or CCIE (currently studying or working towards).
- Juniper and Fortigate Certifications are a significant advantage.
- Knowledge of MPLS, IPSec VPN, L2TP tunnels, and GRE tunnels.
- Familiarity with firewall UTM features, including web content filtering, IDS, IPS, DOS mitigation, and Anti-virus.
Why this company?
- Growth Opportunities: invest in your professional development.
- Dynamic Culture: Work in a vibrant and collaborative environment.
- Service Excellence: Join a team that values client satisfaction.
- Beautiful Setting: Enjoy catered lunches in a picturesque location.
- Competitive Compensation: reward talent and hard work.
If you’re ready to make your mark in the world of network support engineering and want to be part of a team that values excellence, apply today. Join this company on our journey to provide cutting-edge IT solutions and unparalleled client support.
Desired Skills:
- Network Engineer
- CCNP
- CCSP
- CCIE