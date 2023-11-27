Project Manager

  • Well-developed oral and written communication skills, particularly in dealing with customers, suppliers, and colleagues on higher, equal, and lower levels.
  • Initiative, energy, and an eye for detail with an ability to think laterally and do complex problem solving.
  • Ability to co-ordinate several projects, running concurrent ensure that all deadlines are met.
  • Working knowledge of separation or similar machines.
  • The ability to work to deadlines and adapt a flexible approach to meet the requirements of Site business.
  • Good skills in the Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
  • MS Projects
  • ERP system experience (Account mate – no prior experience needed)

Desired Skills:

  • hydraulic installation
  • commissioning and fault finding
  • electrical and control installation

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

