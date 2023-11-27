Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Well-developed oral and written communication skills, particularly in dealing with customers, suppliers, and colleagues on higher, equal, and lower levels.
- Initiative, energy, and an eye for detail with an ability to think laterally and do complex problem solving.
- Ability to co-ordinate several projects, running concurrent ensure that all deadlines are met.
- Working knowledge of separation or similar machines.
- The ability to work to deadlines and adapt a flexible approach to meet the requirements of Site business.
- Good skills in the Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
- MS Projects
- ERP system experience (Account mate – no prior experience needed)
Desired Skills:
- hydraulic installation
- commissioning and fault finding
- electrical and control installation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree