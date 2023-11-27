Python Data Engineer LW2064 – Gauteng Pretoria

- Demonstrate expertise in data modeling Oracle SQL.
- Exceptional analytical skills in analyzing large and complex data sets.
- Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.
- Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA, etc.
- Experience developing technical documentation and artifacts.
- Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV, etc.
- Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations.
- Experience developing and working with REST APIs is a bonus.
- Experience building data pipelines using AWS Glue Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.
- Familiar with data stores such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.
- Experience and a solid understanding of various software design patterns.
- Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested, and debugged.
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- Relevant IT / Business / Engineering Degree
- Candidates with one or more of the certifications are preferred.
- AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner / AWS Certified SysOps Associate / AWS Certified Developer Associate / AWS Certified Architect Associate / AWS Certified Architect Professional / Hashicorp Certified Terraform Associate
Role-specific knowledge:
Senior Knowledge:
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Powershell / Bash
- AWS Cloud Data Hub & Blueprint
Basic knowledge:
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- SNS
- Athena
- S3
- Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- Python
- AWS