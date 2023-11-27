Python Data Engineer LW2064

Nov 27, 2023

  • Demonstrate expertise in data modeling Oracle SQL.

  • Exceptional analytical skills in analyzing large and complex data sets.

  • Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.

  • Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA, etc.

  • Experience developing technical documentation and artifacts.

  • Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV, etc.

  • Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations.

  • Experience developing and working with REST APIs is a bonus.

  • Experience building data pipelines using AWS Glue Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.

  • Familiar with data stores such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.

  • Experience and a solid understanding of various software design patterns.

  • Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested, and debugged.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Relevant IT / Business / Engineering Degree

  • Candidates with one or more of the certifications are preferred.

  • AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner / AWS Certified SysOps Associate / AWS Certified Developer Associate / AWS Certified Architect Associate / AWS Certified Architect Professional / Hashicorp Certified Terraform Associate

Role-specific knowledge:

Senior Knowledge:

  • Terraform

  • Python 3x

  • SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

  • Py Spark

  • Boto3

  • ETL

  • Docker

  • Linux / Unix

  • Big Data

  • Powershell / Bash

  • AWS Cloud Data Hub & Blueprint

Basic knowledge:

  • Glue

  • CloudWatch

  • SNS

  • Athena

  • S3

  • Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)

  • Lambda

  • DynamoDB

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer
  • Python
  • AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position