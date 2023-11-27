SAP GRC Consultant LW0966 – Gauteng Pretoria

Nov 27, 2023

Duties:

SAP GRC Operations:

  • Record, route, and monitor all incidents using Incident Management tools following formal ITSM processes. This includes the Major Incident Management process where applicable.

  • Action and resolve 2nd level security and authorizations incidents within SLA times for all supported systems.

  • Liaise with DevOps teams and business users to resolve incidents or general queries as required.

  • React to and take appropriate action to resolve system-generated incidents promptly.

  • During normal duties, identify and report discrepancies in documented processes.

  • Use of the standard knowledge database tools (currently resolved).

SAP GRC Maintenance and Development:

  • Liaise with DevOps teams on complex user access requirements, new transactions, role creation, etc.

  • Master Data maintenance in SAP GRC.

  • Provide user support in understanding processes related to SAP Authorisation.

  • Must ensure role concepts and designs enforce internal controls and good practices to limit business risk.

  • Role Maintenance and transport management across systems.

  • Ensure user appreciation of the principles of least access and minimum risk.

  • Assist users in evaluating role concepts and design proposals.

  • Share knowledge and business processes with team members to ensure that the handover of tasks is simple and effective.

  • Trace file analysis and interpretation

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Diploma or Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

  • ITIL certification (advantageous)

  • Any Scrum certification (advantageous)

  • Minimum of 5 years of SAP GRC experience

  • Minimum of 5 years of IAM experience

  • Minimum of 5 Years of SAP DevOps

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Basic knowledge of ITSM Suite

  • Basic IT Security mindset

  • Professional communication and documentation skills

  • IAM experience

  • Presentation skills

  • Knowledge of framework Agile Working Model

  • Basic knowledge of Confluence, Jira, and Bitbucket/GitHub

  • SAP Authorisation experience

  • SAP Administration experience (Monitoring, Scheduling, Config & Parametrisation

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • GRC
  • Authorisation

