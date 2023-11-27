SAP GRC Consultant LW0966

Duties:
SAP GRC Operations:
- Record, route, and monitor all incidents using Incident Management tools following formal ITSM processes. This includes the Major Incident Management process where applicable.
- Action and resolve 2nd level security and authorizations incidents within SLA times for all supported systems.
- Liaise with DevOps teams and business users to resolve incidents or general queries as required.
- React to and take appropriate action to resolve system-generated incidents promptly.
- During normal duties, identify and report discrepancies in documented processes.
- Use of the standard knowledge database tools (currently resolved).
SAP GRC Maintenance and Development:
- Liaise with DevOps teams on complex user access requirements, new transactions, role creation, etc.
- Master Data maintenance in SAP GRC.
- Provide user support in understanding processes related to SAP Authorisation.
- Must ensure role concepts and designs enforce internal controls and good practices to limit business risk.
- Role Maintenance and transport management across systems.
- Ensure user appreciation of the principles of least access and minimum risk.
- Assist users in evaluating role concepts and design proposals.
- Share knowledge and business processes with team members to ensure that the handover of tasks is simple and effective.
- Trace file analysis and interpretation
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- Diploma or Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- ITIL certification (advantageous)
- Any Scrum certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 5 years of SAP GRC experience
- Minimum of 5 years of IAM experience
- Minimum of 5 Years of SAP DevOps
Role-specific knowledge:
- Basic knowledge of ITSM Suite
- Basic IT Security mindset
- Professional communication and documentation skills
- IAM experience
- Presentation skills
- Knowledge of framework Agile Working Model
- Basic knowledge of Confluence, Jira, and Bitbucket/GitHub
- SAP Authorisation experience
- SAP Administration experience (Monitoring, Scheduling, Config & Parametrisation
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- GRC
- Authorisation