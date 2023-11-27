Senior IT Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

In the role of a Senior IT Technician, you are responsible for both planned installations and immediate customer support in a highly visible capacity. The primary objective is to swiftly resolve issues, aiming for a first-time resolution by identifying, diagnosing, and resolving problems at the initial point of contact. When necessary, the matter will be prepared for escalation to the designated point for further investigation and resolution. Qualifications and prerequisites for this position encompass having a Grade 12 Senior Certificate, holding current A+ and N+ certifications or their equivalents, as well as possessing a minimum of 4 – 5 years of relevant industry experience in troubleshooting, be it through email, phone support, or on-site assistance.

DUTIES:

Ticket Handling Responsibilities:

Review all assigned tickets and ensure scope of ticket is clearly understood.

Request clarification if anything is unclear.

Correctly logging incidents and faults, categorising and prioritising them while ensuring to have a clear understanding of the problem.

Monitor assigned service board if applicable.

Ensure all faults are progressed & cleared within SLA – escalating where required.

Dealing with incoming faults in a professional, courteous manner over the phone and via email.

Effectively manage customer expectations with timeous updates & clear telephonic communication to the clients’ nominated point of contact throughout the support process.

Important & urgent tickets are classified and categorised correctly then dealt with accordingly.

Communicate critical level status to the Account Management team at regular intervals.

Accept tickets, where possible, to assist in clearing queues.

Co-ordinate all scheduled activities with the Support Centre Co-coordinator.

If required to be onsite, ensure all hardware, software and tools that might be required are in place before leaving for a customer site.

Perform all onsite work in a timeous manner and arrange/confirm any schedule changes with the Support Centre Co-coordinator.

Maintain current, accurate notes of all issue resolution activities within Service Tickets including time logs.

Verify all necessary information has been captured on the Service tickets prior to processing for billing.

Verify all necessary information has been captured on the Service tickets prior to closing.

Proactive Tasks:

Complete routine proactive maintenance where needed.

Maintain and develop own knowledge and skills to assist with first time fault resolution.

Attend to designated RMM tool notifications about issues with PC’s before the client realises the problem.

Teamwork:

Collaborate with the team to ensure that tickets are closed timeously, and queues are not unwieldy.

Attend weekly team meeting with team and be prepared for queries on tickets.

Updating the company Knowledgebase and Documentation as information is gained or where needed.

Customer Relationship Management:

Always promote and represent the company brand and values.

Respond to clients’ requests as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Always drive the development of strong relationships between the company and clients.

Contribute towards client satisfaction wherever possible.

Take every opportunity to help colleagues always delight clients.

Assist Sales Team where required and escalate sales opportunities by recommending technical resolution where

issues are systemic or chronic

Additional Responsibilities:

Identify areas for improvement and make constructive suggestions for change.

This job description is not exhaustive and may be subject to change depending on business requirements.

All works to be completed as set out by Ways of Work provided.

REQUIREMENTS:

Level 1

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

Currently A+ and N+ or equivalent Certification

4 – 5 years of industry relevant Experience in email/phone/onsite troubleshooting.

Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal)

A good understanding of PC software and hardware troubleshooting.

Completion of all stated internal and external training as per the individual Personal Development Plan.

Level 2

Requirements over and above Level 1

VMware Experience (Basic)

Mac Workstation Experience (Intermediate+)

Microsoft Office Application Support Experience (Expert)

Internet Connectivity Support Experience (Expert)

Intermediate Networking Experience

Experience Administering cloud services

Windows Server Administration and Support (Certification an advantage)

Exchange Server Administration and Support (Certification an advantage)

Minimum 3 years of industry relevant Experience in email/phone/onsite troubleshooting.

Expert at Hardware replacement and repair

Broad based knowledge of industry standard software products in support of customer environments.

Completion of all stated internal and external training as per the individual Personal Development Plan.

Level 3

Requirements over and above Level 1 and Level 2

VMware VCP (VMware Certified Professional) – VMware Expert (Understanding VMware Clustering and vSwitches)

Windows Server, Exchange, and Office 365 (Expert) – Must at least have a MCSA

Windows Server 2016 or Equivalent – Having experience setting up and troubleshooting issues.

SAN Experience (Expert) – Having installed, configured, and troubleshooted.

Minimum +5 years of Industry Experience in IT, working with Servers in depth and in an IT Support Environment

Completion of all stated internal and external training as per the individual Personal Development Plan.

COMMENTS:

