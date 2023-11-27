Senior Java Developer

We are actively seeking an energetic Senior Java Developer prepared to tackle challenges and breathe life into innovation through the mastery of Spring, GraphQL, and React.

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience overall.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

Java Spring

JavaScript/Typescript

React

GraphQL

NET

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position