Senior Systems Engineer

Role: Senior Systems Engineer

Location: Fourways, Johannesburg

A dynamic, leading MSP requires a Senior Systems Engineer to join their amazing IT team. The ideal candidate will be a proactive problem-solver with in-depth knowledge of Windows systems, Cloud infrastructure, networking and have solid skills in IT security with a focus on Sophos (ideal or similar such as FortiGate). Additionally, experience with Veeam backup solutions is highly beneficial for this role. There is a lot of opportunity for growth and development and you will be working with an energetic and friendly team with approachable and collaborative management.

Requirements (qualifications/personal attributes):

IT Diploma (nice to have)

A+, N+, MCSE (required)

CCNA (required) or higher

AZURE – Azure Fundamentals – AZ-900 and / or Azure Administrator Associate – AZ-104 (or cloud experience on Azure preferable but would consider AWS) – looking for skill & experience here certs are nice to have

Sophos Certified Engineer (nice to have)

Veeam Certified Engineer – backups skill and experience certs (nice to have)

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills. Strong problem resolution skills are essential

Think on feet under pressure. Experience trumps the certifications

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Good leadership skills (senior role – mentoring junior Engineers)

Valid driver’s license and own reliable car.

Experience required:

6 – 10 years Proven experience as a Senior Systems Engineer role.

Desktop support and windows systems administration

Extensive experience with Windows server administration and server management, networking, backups, hosting and cloud infrastructure, firewalls/routing

Networking – good understanding of network protocols including VLAN ,TCPIP, DHCP etc and infrastructure (network switches including wireless services, Access Points etc). Network infrastructure design, implementation and support

Cloud – maintaining, monitoring and troubleshooting cloud infrastructure with solid experience and skills with regard to Azure, VMware, HyperV

Hands-on experience with Sophos for IT security as well as understanding IT Security protocols. If not Sophos, alternative firewalls would also suffice IE FortiGate, Check Point or Palo Alto. Configuration, implementation and support as well as endpoint security.

Proficiency in implementing and managing Veeam backup solutions.

Proficiency with Linux an added advantage but not a must.

O365 – installing from scratch, troubleshooting and maintenance

Desired Skills:

Senior Systems Engineer

MSP

CCNA

Learn more/Apply for this position