SENIOR TECHNICAL SPECIALIST: SAP BANKING

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 1 December 2023

SALARY R 696 106 CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE

– To provide ERP configuration and software program development, maintenance and support services through gathering user requirements from business process owners.

– To provide ERP system training to process owners and power users.

– To guide, support and mentor the more junior team members.

QUALIFICATIONS

– National Diploma or equivalent

– SAP Certification FI/CO

EXPERIENCE

– 5 to 8 years experience in working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions (planning, design, development, testing and implementation) in an ERP environment

– 5-8years practical experience implementing new and supporting SAP business modules

– Support and practical configuration experience on SAP CML (A1 Template), BP, BCA & FI/CO modules.

JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES

Application Support, Maintenance and Changes to ERP Solutions and Processes

– Gather SAP systems requirements and develop, design and deliver the SAP systems process recommendations required to support the various Business Units.

– Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blue prints, and all other associated documentation

– Actively assist Business Units to craft business cases for sponsor approval

– Meet service level and quality standards assigned

– Comply with IT governance standards and procedures

– Analyse and apply required configuration changes or development to fulfil change requests

– Test configuration changes in Development (DEV) and send to Quality Assurance (QA) for final sign off and transport to production (PRD)

– Complete all change control administration, including relevant documentation and facilitate implementation of changes to ProductionDocumentation Management

– Review and update technical functional design documents on a periodic basis

– Maintain process designs (in Visio or any required modelling tool), ABAP functional specifications, training manuals and test packs to ensure all changes are reflected in all relevant documentation

– Ensure accurate maintenance of all technical configuration documentation

– Ensure central storage of all application documentation.

Provide Functional End User Support for Allocated Application

– Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues

– Provide support as per service level agreements

– Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements

– Provide systems analysis functions

– Write functional technical design documents to support business requirements

– Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

Role Based Training (Departmental / role specific)

– Develop, and maintain role based training documentation for all business roles

– Provide training courses, facilitators (SME’s) and facilities for IT Role Based Training throughout the year in line with Human Capital Learning and Development standards and processes for example training on SAP CML (A1 template), BP, BCA & FI/CO modules

COMPETENCIES

– SAP support and maintenance. Specialist knowledge of SAP Banking applications.

– ABAP Methodology and Programming

– Business Analysis and Business Process Engineering. In-depth knowledge and understanding of banking processes (from account origination to closure or legal recovery)

– Microsoft Office Application

