SENIOR TECHNICAL SPECIALIST: SAP BANKING at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

To provide ERP configuration and software program development, maintenance and support services through gathering user requirements from business process owners.To provide ERP system training to process owners and power users. To guide, support and mentor the more junior team members.

Minimum Requirements

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience National Diploma or equivalentSAP Certification FI/CO5-8 years experience in working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions (planning, design, development, testing and implementation) in an ERP environment5-8years practical experience implementing new and supporting SAP business modulesSupport and practical configuration experience on SAP CML (A1 Template), BP, BCA & FI/CO modules.Critical Competencies SAP support and maintenance. Specialist knowledge of SAP Banking applications.ABAP Methodology and ProgrammingBusiness Analysis and Business Process Engineering. In-depth knowledge and understanding of banking processes (from account origination to closure or legal recovery)Microsoft Office ApplicationsAdditional Requirements Extended hours as and when required.Travel as and when required.Understanding of banking/financial services industry or development finance

Duties and Responsibilities

Key Performance Areas

1. Application Support, Maintenance and Changes to ERP Solutions and Processes

Gather SAP systems requirements and develop, design and deliver the SAP systems process recommendations required to support the various Business Units.Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blue prints, and all other associated documentationActively assist Business Units to craft business cases for sponsor approvalMeet service level and quality standards assignedComply with IT governance standards and proceduresAnalyse and apply required configuration changes or development to fulfil change requestsTest configuration changes in Development (DEV) and send to Quality Assurance (QA) for final sign off and transport to production (PRD)Complete all change control administration, including relevant documentation and facilitate implementation of changes to Production

2. Documentation Management Review and update technical functional design documents on a periodic basisMaintain process designs (in Visio or any required modelling tool), ABAP functional specifications, training manuals and test packs to ensure all changes are reflected in all relevant documentationEnsure accurate maintenance of all technical configuration documentationEnsure central storage of all application documentation.

3. Provide Functional End User Support for Allocated Application Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issuesProvide support as per service level agreementsFacilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirementsProvide systems analysis functionsWrite functional technical design documents to support business requirementsWork with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

4. Role Based Training (Departmental / role specific)Develop, and maintain role based training documentation for all business rolesProvide training courses, facilitators (SME’s) and facilities for IT Role Based Training throughout the year in line with Human Capital Learning and Development standards and processes for example training on SAP CML (A1 template), BP, BCA & FI/CO modules

