Solutions Architect

Nov 27, 2023

A dynamic, ever growing Software Solutions firm is seeking a Solutions Architect to join their team on a specific project. After successful completion of the project, the candidate will be absorbed into the firm.
Qualifications & Requirements

  • 10+ years’ experience in Software Development
  • 3+ years’ experience in Solutions Architecture
  • DevOps implementations and disciplines: CI/CD, Automated Environment Provisioning (using Docker and/or Kubernetes)
  • Tech stack: C#, .Net Core, Angular, TypeScript, T-SQL, Entity Framework, Azure/AWS related cloud technologies, Microservice Architecture, SQL Server, NoSql (MongoDB, CosmosDB, DynamoDB), Agile / Scrum methodologies, UML Modelling.

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

