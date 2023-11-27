Solutions Architect

A dynamic, ever growing Software Solutions firm is seeking a Solutions Architect to join their team on a specific project. After successful completion of the project, the candidate will be absorbed into the firm.

Qualifications & Requirements

10+ years’ experience in Software Development

3+ years’ experience in Solutions Architecture

DevOps implementations and disciplines: CI/CD, Automated Environment Provisioning (using Docker and/or Kubernetes)

Tech stack: C#, .Net Core, Angular, TypeScript, T-SQL, Entity Framework, Azure/AWS related cloud technologies, Microservice Architecture, SQL Server, NoSql (MongoDB, CosmosDB, DynamoDB), Agile / Scrum methodologies, UML Modelling.

Desired Skills:

architect

Solution Architecture

C#

CI/CD

Angular

Azure

AWS

UML Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

