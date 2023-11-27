Solutions Architect – Gauteng Pretoria Region

A dynamic, ever growing Software Solutions firm is seeking a Solutions Architect to join their team on a specific project. After successful completion of the project, the candidate will be absorbed into the firm.
Qualifications & Requirements
- 10+ years’ experience in Software Development
- 3+ years’ experience in Solutions Architecture
- DevOps implementations and disciplines: CI/CD, Automated Environment Provisioning (using Docker and/or Kubernetes)
- Tech stack: C#, .Net Core, Angular, TypeScript, T-SQL, Entity Framework, Azure/AWS related cloud technologies, Microservice Architecture, SQL Server, NoSql (MongoDB, CosmosDB, DynamoDB), Agile / Scrum methodologies, UML Modelling.
Desired Skills:
- architect
- Solution Architecture
- C#
- CI/CD
- Angular
- Azure
- AWS
- UML Modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric