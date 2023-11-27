Systems Engineer – Remote Remote

We are looking for a Level 1 Support Engineer to provide advanced technical support for our Windows-based systems and applications. You will be responsible for troubleshooting and resolving complex issues related to printer management, Active Directory management, end-user Dynamics and SharePoint support, Veeam backup and recovery, handheld scanners, and hardware management. You will also collaborate with other IT teams and vendors to ensure optimal performance and availability of our IT infrastructure.

Qualification Required:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in IT or related field

Certification in Windows system administration or related field

Experience in working with cloud-based services such as Microsoft 365 or Azure

Experience Required:

At least 2-3 years of experience in providing IT support in a Windows environment.

Advanced knowledge of printer management, Active Directory management, Dynamics CRM, SharePoint Online, Veeam backup and recovery, handheld scanners, and hardware management

Excellent communication and customer service skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks.

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Willingness to learn new skills and technologies.

Responsibilities:

Respond to escalated tickets from support and provide timely and effective solutions.

Diagnose and troubleshoot issues related to printer configuration, installation, maintenance, and security.

Knowledge of Active Directory objects, groups, policies, permissions, and replication.

Providing 1st Level end-user support for Dynamics CRM, SharePoint Online, and other Microsoft 365 applications would be an advantage.

Monitor Veeam backup and recovery processes for servers and workstations.

Support the deployment and maintenance of handheld scanners and related software.

Perform hardware installation, upgrade, repair, and replacement as needed.

Document procedures, solutions, and best practices for future reference

Maintain knowledge of current IT trends and technologies

Further details:

Dutch speaking a plus

Contract

Location: Netherlands, Tiel

Onsite

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

