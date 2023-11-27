Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the Insurance Business is in need of a Test Analyst to test apps on iOS, Android, and the web using Google’s Flutter framework. Your main job is to test new and existing features, improve testing methods, and ensure stable software.

Responsibilities:

Help analyze the testing gaps between requirements and existing setups for digital solutions.

Contribute to defining and writing clear user stories and acceptance criteria during Scrum ceremonies.

Set quality standards in PI and sprint meetings and make sure they are met.

Document test plans before starting any project or planned work and keep them updated.

Document, maintain, and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria, and results.

Provide test data for day-to-day development and testing.

Create and improve test automation.

Run and maintain manual and automated regression tests.

Show deliverables to key stakeholders.

Test big data and ensure correct outputs.

Report on the team’s QA practices, feedback, and trends, optimizing work methods for effective QA practices.

Contribute to the team’s predictability by keeping a view of holistic test coverage.

Minimize team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Encourage collective ownership for testing.

Maintain the agreed-upon quality standard consistently.

Skills and Qualifications:

Experience in testing Android, iOS, and web apps.

Knowledge of the QA landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Solid understanding of the software testing life cycle, including automated testing, building, and Scrum methodologies.

Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their query languages.

Proficient in code versioning tools like Git.

Ability to self-manage and work remotely.

Good communication skills in English.

Knowledge of at least one Object-Oriented Programming Language.

BSc/IT degree preferred or Diploma in Information Technology.

Minimum of 5 years’ testing experience. Test Automation experience is a plus.

Investment/financial services experience is advantageous.

Exposure to diverse IT projects using various testing tools and techniques.

Preferred qualifications: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB. Advanced ISTQB advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Flutter

STLC

Git

SQL/NoSQL Database

Quality Assurance

Web apps

Automation

