Business Analyst

Are you a skilled Data Management Business Analyst with a passion for leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Data Science, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to drive business success? We are seeking a highly motivated individual to join our dynamic team. If you have a proven track record in SQL, Python, AWS, data mining, predictive modeling, and thrive in an Agile environment, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities and work outputs

Own business, system, and data analysis, determine business system and data requirements and identify alternatives.

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit, and identify business and system requirements.

Design and document innovative business and analytical solutions using information technology.

Considering data practices and governance.

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules, and mockups).

Develop, document, and implement data control standards and best practices for all data analysts and testers and coach these analysts and testers to ensure that these standards are upheld.

Advocate and adhere to data analysis and testing best practices.

Support data analysts and testers with analysing and testing any new data products that are required.

Develop, implement, and own the maintenance of templates for data analysis to be used by data analysts and testers as part of federated teams.

Actively contribute to the design of data products.

Provide support, collaborate, and coach parties across the data platform for the corporation.

Assist data teams to understand the business requirements.

Assisting in defining technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations with the relevant teams.

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.

Own, Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors to optimise operational processes across the data platform

Investigate, identify and document business requirements to create reports relevant to data projects within the capability.

Train the trainers and enable the creation of Process and training documentation.

Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.

Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with data products and services.

Articulate and advocate the users needs while ensuring the business objectives are met.

Conduct user research, design and document, validate/test with user and sell/present the design solution to the business.

Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients aligned with the MMH values

Technical Competencies Required

At least 4 years Data management and reporting experience.

Data Integration skills.

Understanding of Data Integrity validation and data testing methodologies.

Understand the data mesh framework.

Intermediate understanding of analytics coding languages: Python, R, Java

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge

BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.

Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.

A minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.

5+ years’ experience in advanced analytics (data mining, predictive modelling), and/or

5+ years in data science, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI)

Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.

SQL knowledge a must.

Python.

3 years AWS experience.

Desired Skills:

AWS

SQL

MACHINE LEARNING

ML

artificial intelligence

AI

data mining

predictive modelling

AGILE

PYTHON

JAVA

DATA MANAGEMENT

DATA INTEGRATION

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position