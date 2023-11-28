Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 28, 2023

Are you a skilled Data Management Business Analyst with a passion for leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Data Science, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to drive business success? We are seeking a highly motivated individual to join our dynamic team. If you have a proven track record in SQL, Python, AWS, data mining, predictive modeling, and thrive in an Agile environment, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities and work outputs

  • Own business, system, and data analysis, determine business system and data requirements and identify alternatives.
  • Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit, and identify business and system requirements.
  • Design and document innovative business and analytical solutions using information technology.
  • Considering data practices and governance.
  • Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules, and mockups).
  • Develop, document, and implement data control standards and best practices for all data analysts and testers and coach these analysts and testers to ensure that these standards are upheld.
  • Advocate and adhere to data analysis and testing best practices.
  • Support data analysts and testers with analysing and testing any new data products that are required.
  • Develop, implement, and own the maintenance of templates for data analysis to be used by data analysts and testers as part of federated teams.
  • Actively contribute to the design of data products.
  • Provide support, collaborate, and coach parties across the data platform for the corporation.
  • Assist data teams to understand the business requirements.
  • Assisting in defining technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations with the relevant teams.
  • Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
  • Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
  • Own, Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors to optimise operational processes across the data platform
  • Investigate, identify and document business requirements to create reports relevant to data projects within the capability.
  • Train the trainers and enable the creation of Process and training documentation.
  • Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.
  • Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with data products and services.
  • Articulate and advocate the users needs while ensuring the business objectives are met.
  • Conduct user research, design and document, validate/test with user and sell/present the design solution to the business.
  • Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients aligned with the MMH values

Technical Competencies Required

  • At least 4 years Data management and reporting experience.
  • Data Integration skills.
  • Understanding of Data Integrity validation and data testing methodologies.
  • Understand the data mesh framework.
  • Intermediate understanding of analytics coding languages: Python, R, Java

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge

  • BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.
  • Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.
  • A minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.
  • A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.
  • 5+ years’ experience in advanced analytics (data mining, predictive modelling), and/or
  • 5+ years in data science, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI)
  • Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.
  • SQL knowledge a must.
  • Python.
  • 3 years AWS experience.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

