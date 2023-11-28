Dell names top SA partners for 2023

Dell Technologies announced the winners of the South Africa Partner Awards 2023 at the recent Dell Technologies Forum.

The Awards recognise partners for growing their business within the Dell Technologies Partner Programme and unlocking new possibilities for their customers with transformational technology solutions.

Winners of the Dell Technologies South Africa Partner Awards 2023 are:

Partner of the Year: First Technology

Excellence in New Business Development: Ubuntu Technologies

Excellence in Expansion: Ubuntu Technologies

Excellence in Storage Sales: Nexio

Excellence in Server Sales: Dimension Data

Excellence in Client Solutions Sales: First Technology

Breakthrough Award: VIC IT Consulting

Excellence in Engagement: Ubuntu Technologies

ISG Distributor of the Year: First Distribution

CSG Distributor of the Year: Tarsus Distribution

Coastal Partner of the Year: First Technology Western Cape

Authorised Partner of the Year: Mbulase Group

SADC Partner of the Year: HardPro

Excellence in Marketing: Infinetix

“Our partners and distributors are critical to Dell Technologies, and it’s important to recognise their role in not only our success, but the success of their customers,” says Bennie du Plessis, channel account manager at Dell Technologies South Africa. “I’m excited to see what we can achieve together with our partner community in the year ahead.

“With advancements in AI, edge, multicloud and cybersecurity, our partners are focused on the unlimited potential of technology for their customers. They’re continuously striving to educate, evaluate and enable their teams to assist customers on their digital transformation journeys.

“I want to congratulate each of our winners and recognise them for their unwavering commitment to our joint customers’ successes.”