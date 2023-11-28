Front-End Developer

Who would be a good fit for our client:
- A passionate developer who is keen to learn, adopt new technologies and who takes satisfaction from ensuring that the necessary level of quality is present in all aspects of the job, and consequently that the company is projected in a professional and positive way.
- Good problem solver, innovative thinker and effective communicator.
- Results-driven individuals.
- A highly organised individual who seeks ownership and responsibility.
- Someone excited to be part of a dynamic, diverse and growing tech company.
- Someone who loves all things Front-End and who has their finger on the pulse of the JS landscape.
- Is passionate about Learning and Growing their talents
- Is Fun to work with and who Brings Ideas to the table
- Is Organised and who can Work without Supervision
- Takes Ownership
To be familiar with one or more Javascript frameworks (React/Vue,etc.)
Understand the concept of server side rendering and have used a framework such as NextJs/Nextjs Modern ES6 syntax.
How to write clean code that is easy to understand.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Vue
- Nextjs
- Modern ES6 syntax
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
At our client you will be given the opportunity to work intimately with product,
business and design to create an exciting and dynamic product that is used by
millions. Our client is a technology-focused company where the technical team sets the
pace for the rest of the organisation.