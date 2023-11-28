Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Who would be a good fit for our client:

A passionate developer who is keen to learn, adopt new technologies and who takes satisfaction from ensuring that the necessary level of quality is present in all aspects of the job, and consequently that the company is projected in a professional and positive way.

Good problem solver, innovative thinker and effective communicator.

Results-driven individuals.

A highly organised individual who seeks ownership and responsibility.

Someone excited to be part of a dynamic, diverse and growing tech company.

Someone who loves all things Front-End and who has their finger on the pulse of the JS landscape.

Is passionate about Learning and Growing their talents

Is Fun to work with and who Brings Ideas to the table

Is Organised and who can Work without Supervision

Takes Ownership

To be familiar with one or more Javascript frameworks (React/Vue,etc.)

Understand the concept of server side rendering and have used a framework such as NextJs/Nextjs Modern ES6 syntax.

How to write clean code that is easy to understand.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Vue

Nextjs

Modern ES6 syntax

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

At our client you will be given the opportunity to work intimately with product,

business and design to create an exciting and dynamic product that is used by

millions. Our client is a technology-focused company where the technical team sets the

pace for the rest of the organisation.

