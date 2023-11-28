Full Stack Java Developer (0737) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities, sales and production volumes.

Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application

Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present to Product Owners

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Penetration Test

SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Minimum Requirements:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid

ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS

Java 8+

Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)

AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate

Postgres

IBM MQ

Apache Kafka

Apache Camel

RESTful web services

Build Tools (Maven)

Jasmine, Karma

JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

SonarQube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns

Clean coding principles

Data structures and Algorithms

Jenkins (CI/DevOps)

Git, Bitbucket

Jira, Confluence

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Angular 10+

Java8+

AWS

Spring Framework

