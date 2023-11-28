Full Stack Software Developer

Analyse, design and produce quality software and documentation under minimal supervision as per agreed specification by adhering to and improving the defined team standards and best practices while actively engaging with the team.

Knowledge sharing

Readily shares knowledge when tasked or approached.

Proactively shares knowledge within the team.

Developed and maintained software

Analyses requirements and creates an appropriate software design, in conjunction with Technical Lead and Senior Developers, according to best practice.

Creates appropriate estimates and reviews them with seniors and the team.

Develops and releases software as per the team standards and processes to meet the defined specifications or requirements within the agreed time.

Ensures that the development or maintenance performed does not compromise the quality or functionality of the software.

Communicates status and escalates on risks and issues appropriately and timeously.

Comprehensively creates and maintains documentation of the software design and implementation, according to documentation standards.

Contributes to the improvement of the team’s development standards and processes.

Software Quality

Test your software as per the team’s software quality charter.

Make sure your software does what it supposed to do as per the defined specification.

Test all changes you made and ensure that existing functionality works as expected.

Takes full ownership of quality by working with the QA team to ensure the test plans are of a high quality and cover the full scope of development.

Actively review and fix all defects found as per the defined quality standards.

Contributes to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes.

Help others improve the quality of their work.

Support and Maintenance

Provides support for product related issues in production with appropriate amount of urgency, while quickly identifying the problem scope.

Provide effective and timely feedback on support issues.

Provides support to dependent teams.

Minimum Requirements:

BSc Computer Science / BCom Computer Science or Diploma

4- 7 Years software Development Experience

Requirements:

C#

Web API, design and development

Working experience with .Net Core

Advantageous to have domain of App hosting, Containersation (Docker, Kubernetes)



Desired Skills:

BSc Computer Science

BCom or Diploma

4 – 7 years exp

