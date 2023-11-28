Full Stack TypeScript / JavaScript Developer (0589) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Development and maintenance of the application (predicts the long-term parts and vehicle volumes for every part used across the group for the next 16 years).
- Interaction with other external partners through workshops, meetings, calls and emails.
- Responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of technical test cases.
Minimum Requirements:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Technology Stack
- Nest JS (Nde JS), Angular, Redux, JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, SCSS
- Interface Technologies
- REST APIs, Paylad: JSON, Cron Jobs, Queuing mechanisms, O-Auth 2
- Databases
- Pstgres (version 11 and above), Solid SQL script syntax working knowledge (gets applied to a SAP system, to be explained in due course).
- REDIS
- Cloud Technologies and architecture
- AWS, AWS CICD pipelines, AWS CdeCommit, Docker-Compose, Docker
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Selenium
- JIRA/Confluence
- ITSM and Agile Working Model
- Experience working in remote teams
- German speaker
- Understanding of Cloud concepts
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- 3 years of experience as full stack developer utilising the stated technology stack.
Desired Skills:
- Nest JS
- AWS
- Angular
- Redux
- REST APIs