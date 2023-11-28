Full Stack TypeScript / JavaScript Developer (0589) KG – Gauteng Midrand

Nov 28, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Development and maintenance of the application (predicts the long-term parts and vehicle volumes for every part used across the group for the next 16 years).

  • Interaction with other external partners through workshops, meetings, calls and emails.

  • Responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of technical test cases.

Minimum Requirements:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Technology Stack
    • Nest JS (Nde JS), Angular, Redux, JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, SCSS

  • Interface Technologies
    • REST APIs, Paylad: JSON, Cron Jobs, Queuing mechanisms, O-Auth 2

  • Databases
    • Pstgres (version 11 and above), Solid SQL script syntax working knowledge (gets applied to a SAP system, to be explained in due course).

    • REDIS

  • Cloud Technologies and architecture
    • AWS, AWS CICD pipelines, AWS CdeCommit, Docker-Compose, Docker

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Selenium

  • JIRA/Confluence

  • ITSM and Agile Working Model

  • Experience working in remote teams

  • German speaker

  • Understanding of Cloud concepts

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • 3 years of experience as full stack developer utilising the stated technology stack.

Desired Skills:

  • Nest JS
  • AWS
  • Angular
  • Redux
  • REST APIs

