Full Stack TypeScript / JavaScript Developer (0589) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Development and maintenance of the application (predicts the long-term parts and vehicle volumes for every part used across the group for the next 16 years).

Interaction with other external partners through workshops, meetings, calls and emails.

Responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of technical test cases.

Minimum Requirements:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technology Stack Nest JS (Nde JS), Angular, Redux, JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, SCSS

Interface Technologies

REST APIs, Paylad: JSON, Cron Jobs, Queuing mechanisms, O-Auth 2

Databases

Pstgres (version 11 and above), Solid SQL script syntax working knowledge (gets applied to a SAP system, to be explained in due course). REDIS

Cloud Technologies and architecture

AWS, AWS CICD pipelines, AWS CdeCommit, Docker-Compose, Docker



ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Selenium

JIRA/Confluence

ITSM and Agile Working Model

Experience working in remote teams

German speaker

Understanding of Cloud concepts

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

3 years of experience as full stack developer utilising the stated technology stack.

Desired Skills:

Nest JS

AWS

Angular

Redux

REST APIs

Learn more/Apply for this position