IT Infrastructure Manager

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible and accountable for the smooth running of computer systems within the limits of requirements, specifications, costs and timelines within a 24/7 environment as the next IT Manager sought by a Specialist Consultancy. You will be expected to continuously improve the IT infrastructure and system to ensure sustainable business development, efficient use of resources and create value for customers. The ideal candidate will require a Degree in a relevant discipline or other equivalent tertiary qualification or equivalent relevant work experience of at least 5 years in senior IT role (preferably in the Service Centre industry: in-house Call Centre/BPO industry or international customer care outsourcing provider) advantageous. You will also need MCSE, CCNA Certificate and ITIL qualification, advanced proficiency in Windows Server 2016 and 2019, VMware, WSUS & the following Networking concepts: Switches, Routers, Hubs, Servers, Cables, Racks, Firewalls, LAN, WAN, TCP/IP, DNS, UDP, Latency, VoIP, QoS, MPLS.

DUTIES:

Manage information technology and computer systems.

Plan, organise, control and evaluate IT and electronic data operations.

Manage IT staff by recruiting, training and coaching employees, communicating job expectations and appraising their performance.

Design, develop, implement and coordinate systems, policies and procedures.

Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems.

Act in alignment with user needs and system functionality to contribute to organisational policy.

Identify problematic areas and implement strategic solutions in time.

Audit systems and assess their outcomes.

Preserve assets, information security and control structures.

Handle annual budget and ensure cost effectiveness.

Implementation and maintenance of effective delivery frameworks internally and with the outsourced IT service partner.

Plan and implement moves, adds, changes and deletions to support the IT infrastructure in Cape Town and Belgrade.

Responsible and maintain information of purchases for the Assets Registry.

Implement network security at levels set by corporate standards.

Anticipate difficult or problems relating to IT and ensures that contingency plans are in place to overcome these difficulties.

Work with the IT team to implement and support internal IT systems and proactively address IT change requests from stakeholders.

Interact constructively with internal clients on all levels to help resolve IT related issues and provide answers in a timely manner through the effective implementation of helpdesk and application software.

Administer and maintain the company’s IT infrastructure and manages all telephony changes.

Manage day-to-day internal and external client interactions.

Manage all Helpdesk activities for the location.

Ensure that company IT assets are maintained according to company standards.

Manage the administration and maintenance of computer stations and software for the Company’s training programs and training facilities and proactively provide support.

Manage troubleshooting, system backups, archiving, disaster recovery and provide expert support when necessary while identifying and motivating opportunities for improvements.

Provide the Financial Department with IT financial information and manage the purchasing of all software, hardware and other IT supplies within the budget constraints.

Facilitate the motivation and development of the team by attempting to align project tasks with team members career interests while attaining goals in pursuance of excellence and giving feedback on attainment of performance goals.

Manage IT suppliers and SLA.

Any other duties consistent with the position of IT Team Leader.

Identify opportunities for improvement and makes constructive suggestions for change.

Manage key supplier relationships, costing and SLA’s and new technology offerings.

Communicate with the Management Team and all other levels within the business.

In times of IT downtime, persistent, regular updates to all senior management.

Play a vital role with clients, always being well briefed and informative.

Update as appropriate and keep casual contacts for the good of the business.

Attend and contribute to regular team meetings to discuss and resolve issues and challenges in the department.

Remain at the forefront of emerging industry practices and continually investigate IT technologies.

Identify opportunities for improvement and make constructive suggestions for change.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in a relevant discipline or other equivalent tertiary qualification or equivalent relevant work experience.

5 Years of experience in senior IT role (preferably in the Service Centre industry: in-house Call Centre/BPO industry or international customer care outsourcing provider) advantageous.

MCSE, CCNA Certificate and ITIL qualification required.

Advanced knowledge of the following Systems required: Windows Server 2016 and 2019, VMware, WSUS.

Advanced knowledge of the following Networking concepts: Switches, Routers, Hubs, Servers, Cables, Racks, Firewalls, LAN, WAN, TCP/IP, DNS, UDP, Latency, VoIP, QoS, MPLS.

Excellent MS Office package skills.

Web Technologies would be an advantage.

Well-developed knowledge of Telephony applications and concepts including Genesis Cloud and 3CX globally.

Proven track record of organisational and planning skills essential.

ATTRIBUTES:

Exceptional client-facing skills.

Proven leadership skills with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong organisational skills.

Proactive with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities and make decisions.

Ability to simplify complex problems and process in a challenging, dynamic environment.

Detailed orientated and not willing to say “OK” until something meets your standards.

Passionate about great user and client experiences.

Great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders.

Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail.

Able to source information from the users/clients.

Able to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multitask across multiple projects and communicate effectively.

Unquestionable integrity and accountability.

Uncompromising in delivery of excellent quality.

Proven track record of understanding and identifying risks in functional changes and successfully directing efforts appropriately.

Recommend methods of improvement and see that actions are implemented on time for project delivery updates.

Provide accurate and regular reports to management on IT performance.

Build strong relationships with teams and stakeholders to enable effective dialogue exchange between departments.

Escalation of risks and issues to management.

Desired Skills:

