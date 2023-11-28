Our Client a massive conglomerate has a new requirement for an IT programme Manager, to start on the 01 February 2024 .
The contract period 6 Months .
Hybrid JHB Based (once per week you might be required can go in or more depends on the team)
The main skillset and experience are:
- +15 yrs experience in both Business and IT environment
- +10 yrs managing complex IT programmes (Critical)
- Experience in leading the implementation of the Agile governance across the teams (Critical)
- Experience in Finance Industry
- Experience in facilitating and preparing the Executive level steerco including Regulatory boards committees
- Experience with managing the Executive stakeholders and multiple 3rd party Vendors
- Experience in managing multiple projects concurrently
- Management of project/feature teams including internal communications, change and vendor management streams
- Program Management certification an advantage
- Agile Practitioner certification an advantage
Desired Skills:
- IT Programme Manager
- Vendor Management streams
- Projects