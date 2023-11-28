IT Programme Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our Client a massive conglomerate has a new requirement for an IT programme Manager, to start on the 01 February 2024 .

The contract period 6 Months .

Hybrid JHB Based (once per week you might be required can go in or more depends on the team)

The main skillset and experience are:

+15 yrs experience in both Business and IT environment

+10 yrs managing complex IT programmes (Critical)

Experience in leading the implementation of the Agile governance across the teams (Critical)

Experience in Finance Industry

Experience in facilitating and preparing the Executive level steerco including Regulatory boards committees

Experience with managing the Executive stakeholders and multiple 3rd party Vendors

Experience in managing multiple projects concurrently

Management of project/feature teams including internal communications, change and vendor management streams

Program Management certification an advantage

Agile Practitioner certification an advantage

Desired Skills:

IT Programme Manager

Vendor Management streams

Projects

