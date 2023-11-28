IT Programme Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Nov 28, 2023

Our Client a massive conglomerate has a new requirement for an IT programme Manager, to start on the 01 February 2024 .

The contract period 6 Months .

Hybrid JHB Based (once per week you might be required can go in or more depends on the team)
The main skillset and experience are:

  • +15 yrs experience in both Business and IT environment
  • +10 yrs managing complex IT programmes (Critical)
  • Experience in leading the implementation of the Agile governance across the teams (Critical)
  • Experience in Finance Industry
  • Experience in facilitating and preparing the Executive level steerco including Regulatory boards committees
  • Experience with managing the Executive stakeholders and multiple 3rd party Vendors
  • Experience in managing multiple projects concurrently
  • Management of project/feature teams including internal communications, change and vendor management streams
  • Program Management certification an advantage
  • Agile Practitioner certification an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • IT Programme Manager
  • Vendor Management streams
  • Projects

