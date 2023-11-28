IT Systems Administrator

Our client in the chemical industry based in Durban is currently looking to employ an IT Systems Administrator.

Purpose of the position:



The System Administrator is a technical position that requires intermediate knowledge across multiple areas of IT Support and Infrastructure. The System Administrator will be responsible for delivering effective IT Support requirements, to ensure maximum productivity of end users.

Responsibilities:



Provide On-Site First and Second Level End User Support.

Installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of the below hardware:

Servers.

Laptops.

Desktops.

MFP Printers.

VOIP Hardware.

Networking Hardware (Wired and Wireless).

Ability to troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults, as logged on the Companies Helpdesk System, escalating to the Head of IT where necessary, quickly, and effectively.



Requirements:



Drivers License and Own Transport

Proficient with Windows Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 8 / 8.1/ 10 / 11).

Proficient with Windows Server Operating Systems (Windows Server 2008 / 2008 R[Phone Number Removed]; R[Phone Number Removed];).

Proficient with Microsoft Office Applications [Phone Number Removed];).

Proficient with Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Office Packages.

Teams.

Sharepoint.

PowerBI

Intermediate TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential

VLANS.

Firewalls.

DHCP.

DNS.

Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums essential:

3G / LTE.

Fibre.

Microwave.

Experience with Enterprise Antivirus packages essential:

ESET Endpoint Protection.

Technical experience with Sage 300 Advantageous.

Technical experience with Syspro Advantageous.

Minimum of 5 years in a Desktop Support / System Administrator role essential.

