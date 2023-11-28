MS SQL Database Administrator

We are excited to announce a permanent position for a MS SQL Database Administrator for our client in Cape Town. You will be responsible for managing, maintaining and supporting the Microsoft SQL Server environment within the IS / IT environment and the business by leveraging your skills in SQL scripting, data architecture methodologies and best-practices, as well as big-data to provide accurate datasets to a multitude of systems and applications, assisting our stakeholders with decision-making.

Grade 12

MCSA: SQL Server 2012/2014 or later

MCTS, MCITP certification (advantageous)

Minimum of 5 years’ experience administering Microsoft SQL Servers and databases; SQL scripting; big-data and business intelligence applications such as Qlik and IBM COGNOS.

Experience with backups, restores, and recovery models.

Experience with Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO) using native monitoring and tooling.

Knowledge of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery configurations and options for SQL Server

Demonstrable understanding of relational database systems; scripting / coding languages

Proficiency in MS SQL Server 2014 or later

Ability to translate business requirements into functional system specifications, processes, and procedures.

Experience working with Kerridge Commercial Systems ERP. (advantageous)

Experience working with Windows Server, Active Directory, and Azure (advantageous)

Experience with scripting languages such as C#, C++, Java (advantageous).

SQL Servers and Database management : Manage and maintain SQL Server/s and database/s within development and production environments.

: Manage and maintain SQL Server/s and database/s within development and production environments. Configure and optimize database servers : Responsible for configuring and optimizing database servers and related processes to ensure high availability, performance, and on-going operations of the SQL environment.

: Responsible for configuring and optimizing database servers and related processes to ensure high availability, performance, and on-going operations of the SQL environment. Patch maintenance: Perform scheduled maintenance and routine patching and upgrades from time-to-time.

Perform scheduled maintenance and routine patching and upgrades from time-to-time. Process refinement : Automate and refine processes, track issues, and document environment configurations and changes.

: Automate and refine processes, track issues, and document environment configurations and changes. Monitor relevant environments : Contribute to the maturation of proactive monitoring of the relevant environments to prevent issues from occurring in future.

: Contribute to the maturation of proactive monitoring of the relevant environments to prevent issues from occurring in future. Report writing – Responsible for reporting on SQL scripting, SSIS, SSRS.

– Responsible for reporting on SQL scripting, SSIS, SSRS. Facilitating with 3 rd parties : Facilitating resolution of bugs and issues identified in SQL scripting, SSIS, SSRS applications and environments with 3 rd parties.

: Facilitating resolution of bugs and issues identified in SQL scripting, SSIS, SSRS applications and environments with 3 parties. Data modelling : Ensure development and implementation efforts meeting integration and performance expectations.

: Ensure development and implementation efforts meeting integration and performance expectations. Customer Service: Provide support for critical production systems and end-of-day processing.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

