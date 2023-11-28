We are excited to announce a permanent position for a MS SQL Database Administrator for our client in Cape Town. You will be responsible for managing, maintaining and supporting the Microsoft SQL Server environment within the IS / IT environment and the business by leveraging your skills in SQL scripting, data architecture methodologies and best-practices, as well as big-data to provide accurate datasets to a multitude of systems and applications, assisting our stakeholders with decision-making.
- Grade 12
- MCSA: SQL Server 2012/2014 or later
- MCTS, MCITP certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience administering Microsoft SQL Servers and databases; SQL scripting; big-data and business intelligence applications such as Qlik and IBM COGNOS.
- Experience with backups, restores, and recovery models.
- Experience with Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO) using native monitoring and tooling.
- Knowledge of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery configurations and options for SQL Server
- Demonstrable understanding of relational database systems; scripting / coding languages
- Proficiency in MS SQL Server 2014 or later
- Ability to translate business requirements into functional system specifications, processes, and procedures.
- Experience working with Kerridge Commercial Systems ERP. (advantageous)
- Experience working with Windows Server, Active Directory, and Azure (advantageous)
- Experience with scripting languages such as C#, C++, Java (advantageous).
- SQL Servers and Database management: Manage and maintain SQL Server/s and database/s within development and production environments.
- Configure and optimize database servers: Responsible for configuring and optimizing database servers and related processes to ensure high availability, performance, and on-going operations of the SQL environment.
- Patch maintenance: Perform scheduled maintenance and routine patching and upgrades from time-to-time.
- Process refinement: Automate and refine processes, track issues, and document environment configurations and changes.
- Monitor relevant environments: Contribute to the maturation of proactive monitoring of the relevant environments to prevent issues from occurring in future.
- Report writing – Responsible for reporting on SQL scripting, SSIS, SSRS.
- Facilitating with 3rd parties: Facilitating resolution of bugs and issues identified in SQL scripting, SSIS, SSRS applications and environments with 3rd parties.
- Data modelling: Ensure development and implementation efforts meeting integration and performance expectations.
- Customer Service: Provide support for critical production systems and end-of-day processing.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management