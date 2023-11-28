Pick n Pay adds gamification to loyalty programme

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper has introduced “Smart Hopper’”, a game in its relaunched app which customers can play daily to win vouchers, helping them save even more.

The gameplay involves customers navigating through several levels, reminiscent of classic arcade games, as they hop between virtual shelves to collect products. The game gets progressively more challenging, and the rewards increase as customers unlock new levels. Rewards include 5X Smart Shopper points on select products or categories, bonus points for fuel purchases at BP, and exclusive cash-off vouchers.

The game can be played daily so regular players can accumulate up to seven vouchers per week. A reward is received for each new level unlocked, resetting every Monday for customers to earn more rewards.

The Smart Hopper reward voucher is instantly available on the Smart Shopper app to load onto customer’s cards. Customers then need to swipe their card in-store to enjoy their boosted rewards.

“In a challenging economy, customers want and need more value. Smart Hopper is good fun for customers to play – simple yet challenging. But it is also a creative way for us to engage with our customers and reward them for it, over and above the benefits our customers already get by swiping their card,” says Wayne Mhlanga, digital transformation officer at Pick n Pay.

“The game has been a hit with thousands of customers on our app since we went live with Smart Hopper this month. We already have die-hard players who are determined to reach level 7,” he adds.