Production Systems IT Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

A well established company within the Manufacturing space is seeking the expertise of a Production Systems IT Specialist with PLC Programming experience to be based in the Durban area. This will be a permanent requirement.

The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include

Business Analysis

Systems maintenance and support

Integration development between level 2 and 3 and other ERP systems

UCT Systems and ICT Processes

PLC Programming of Machinery

Qualification



Diploma / Degree in Computer Science / IT or relevant field

Experience

3+ years experience within Support role

Manufacturing / Machinery environment experience (essential)

Experience with PLC Logic Programming

Experience with Visual Studio / Python Scripts / Visual Basic

Experience maintaining database objects via Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio

Microsoft SQL database (T-SQL)

Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Unix and Windows family of operating systems

Knowledge of ITIL

Ability to interpret flow charts, database, database design, technical and functional specifications

Must have supported departments such as Order Management, Planning and Scheduling, Production, Stock Management, Costing, Financial and Logistical Systems for specifically Manufacturing Environments

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/positions.

Desired Skills:

ERP systems

Integrations

PLC Programming

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Python

SQL

SSRS

