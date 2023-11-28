Production Systems IT Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

A well established company within the Manufacturing space is seeking the expertise of a Production Systems IT Specialist with PLC Programming experience to be based in the Durban area. This will be a permanent requirement.
The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include
- Business Analysis
- Systems maintenance and support
- Integration development between level 2 and 3 and other ERP systems
- UCT Systems and ICT Processes
- PLC Programming of Machinery
Qualification
- Diploma / Degree in Computer Science / IT or relevant field
Experience
- 3+ years experience within Support role
- Manufacturing / Machinery environment experience (essential)
- Experience with PLC Logic Programming
- Experience with Visual Studio / Python Scripts / Visual Basic
- Experience maintaining database objects via Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio
- Microsoft SQL database (T-SQL)
- Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
- Unix and Windows family of operating systems
- Knowledge of ITIL
- Ability to interpret flow charts, database, database design, technical and functional specifications
- Must have supported departments such as Order Management, Planning and Scheduling, Production, Stock Management, Costing, Financial and Logistical Systems for specifically Manufacturing Environments
Desired Skills:
- ERP systems
- Integrations
- PLC Programming
- Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)
- Python
- SQL
- SSRS