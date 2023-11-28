Project Manager

The position will need to engage in all stages across a full data science project from client requirements,data validation, intervention design & evaluation and client communication of results.

Experience:

Demonstrable history of managing projects or commitments end to end.

Candidates with a background in Account/Client Management, Business Analysis and Requirements management strongly encouraged.

At least 3 years’ fulltime work experience as a project manager.

MUST have Experience working in the healthcare sector; having worked in the HIV treatment space

Workflow is a strong advantage.

Demonstrable data literacy

The Project Manager is primarily responsible for enabling the team to deliver the SOW and meet the needs of the client. They need to have a deep understanding of the partner’s programmes and goals.

This is performed in a few areas of responsibility:

Manage their public health projects, from commitment to delivery.

Facilitate requirements-gathering workshops with a range of stakeholders.

Understand and map public health programme goals, challenges and the operational context.

Coordinate activities with stakeholders across teams both internally and externally.

Create high-quality use cases and technical specifications for our data science team.

Design, facilitate and communicate high-level project strategy.

A component of Business Development in terms of being an advocate to potential clients of the company and the company’s approach.

Competencies:

A passion for public health.

Availability for travel where required; this isn’t a major component of the job and only required 4-8 times per year.

Must be flexible and open to diverse responsibilities within the team.

Desired Skills:

Public Health

Problem Solving

Teamwork

Documentation

Project Management

NGO

Account Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is growing their team and are opening a Project Manager position to add new talent to their team and provide real-world work experience in the Applied Data Science space.

