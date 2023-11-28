Project Manager

Nov 28, 2023

The position will need to engage in all stages across a full data science project from client requirements,data validation, intervention design & evaluation and client communication of results.

Experience:

  • Demonstrable history of managing projects or commitments end to end.
  • Candidates with a background in Account/Client Management, Business Analysis and Requirements management strongly encouraged.
  • At least 3 years’ fulltime work experience as a project manager.
  • MUST have Experience working in the healthcare sector; having worked in the HIV treatment space
  • Workflow is a strong advantage.
  • Demonstrable data literacy

The Project Manager is primarily responsible for enabling the team to deliver the SOW and meet the needs of the client. They need to have a deep understanding of the partner’s programmes and goals.

This is performed in a few areas of responsibility:

  • Manage their public health projects, from commitment to delivery.
  • Facilitate requirements-gathering workshops with a range of stakeholders.
  • Understand and map public health programme goals, challenges and the operational context.
  • Coordinate activities with stakeholders across teams both internally and externally.
  • Create high-quality use cases and technical specifications for our data science team.
  • Design, facilitate and communicate high-level project strategy.
  • A component of Business Development in terms of being an advocate to potential clients of the company and the company’s approach.

Competencies:

  • A passion for public health.
  • Availability for travel where required; this isn’t a major component of the job and only required 4-8 times per year.
  • Must be flexible and open to diverse responsibilities within the team.

Desired Skills:

  • Public Health
  • Problem Solving
  • Teamwork
  • Documentation
  • Project Management
  • NGO
  • Account Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is growing their team and are opening a Project Manager position to add new talent to their team and provide real-world work experience in the Applied Data Science space.

Learn more/Apply for this position