The position will need to engage in all stages across a full data science project from client requirements,data validation, intervention design & evaluation and client communication of results.
Experience:
- Demonstrable history of managing projects or commitments end to end.
- Candidates with a background in Account/Client Management, Business Analysis and Requirements management strongly encouraged.
- At least 3 years’ fulltime work experience as a project manager.
- MUST have Experience working in the healthcare sector; having worked in the HIV treatment space
- Workflow is a strong advantage.
- Demonstrable data literacy
The Project Manager is primarily responsible for enabling the team to deliver the SOW and meet the needs of the client. They need to have a deep understanding of the partner’s programmes and goals.
This is performed in a few areas of responsibility:
- Manage their public health projects, from commitment to delivery.
- Facilitate requirements-gathering workshops with a range of stakeholders.
- Understand and map public health programme goals, challenges and the operational context.
- Coordinate activities with stakeholders across teams both internally and externally.
- Create high-quality use cases and technical specifications for our data science team.
- Design, facilitate and communicate high-level project strategy.
- A component of Business Development in terms of being an advocate to potential clients of the company and the company’s approach.
Competencies:
- A passion for public health.
- Availability for travel where required; this isn’t a major component of the job and only required 4-8 times per year.
- Must be flexible and open to diverse responsibilities within the team.
Desired Skills:
- Public Health
- Problem Solving
- Teamwork
- Documentation
- Project Management
- NGO
- Account Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client is growing their team and are opening a Project Manager position to add new talent to their team and provide real-world work experience in the Applied Data Science space.