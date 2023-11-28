We are actively seeking an experienced and results-driven Project Manager to join our team. The Project Manager will be responsible for planning, executing, and closing projects within specified deadlines and budget constraints. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in project management methodologies, excellent communication skills, and the ability to lead cross-functional teams.
Your Expertise:
- Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a plus.
- Proficiency in project management tools and software.
- Strong leadership and decision-making skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- Knowledge of Agile and/or Waterfall project management methodologies.
- Problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant Qualification for managing projects within software development industry – required.
- Proven experience as a Project Manager in a fast-paced environment – required.
What you’ll do:
- Lead cross-functional teams to deliver high-impact projects.
- Define project scope, goals, and deliverables.
- Develop and maintain detailed project plans.
- Manage project budgets and resources effectively.
- Identify, mitigate and manage project risks.
- Collaborate closely with business analysts and product owners.
- Develop, maintain and manage delivering of user stories to support product roadmap.
- Effective Stakeholder Communication and Project Reporting.
Location: Cape Town
Contract position
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery