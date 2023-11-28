Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Nov 28, 2023

We are actively seeking an experienced and results-driven Project Manager to join our team. The Project Manager will be responsible for planning, executing, and closing projects within specified deadlines and budget constraints. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in project management methodologies, excellent communication skills, and the ability to lead cross-functional teams.

Your Expertise:

  • Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a plus.

  • Proficiency in project management tools and software.

  • Strong leadership and decision-making skills.

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

  • Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

  • Knowledge of Agile and/or Waterfall project management methodologies.

  • Problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant Qualification for managing projects within software development industry – required.

  • Proven experience as a Project Manager in a fast-paced environment – required.

What you’ll do:

  • Lead cross-functional teams to deliver high-impact projects.

  • Define project scope, goals, and deliverables.

  • Develop and maintain detailed project plans.

  • Manage project budgets and resources effectively.

  • Identify, mitigate and manage project risks.

  • Collaborate closely with business analysts and product owners.

  • Develop, maintain and manage delivering of user stories to support product roadmap.

  • Effective Stakeholder Communication and Project Reporting.

Location: Cape Town

Contract position

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position