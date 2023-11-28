Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

We are actively seeking an experienced and results-driven Project Manager to join our team. The Project Manager will be responsible for planning, executing, and closing projects within specified deadlines and budget constraints. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in project management methodologies, excellent communication skills, and the ability to lead cross-functional teams.

Your Expertise:

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a plus.

Proficiency in project management tools and software.

Strong leadership and decision-making skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Knowledge of Agile and/or Waterfall project management methodologies.

Problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant Qualification for managing projects within software development industry – required.

Proven experience as a Project Manager in a fast-paced environment – required.

What you’ll do:

Lead cross-functional teams to deliver high-impact projects.

Define project scope, goals, and deliverables.

Develop and maintain detailed project plans.

Manage project budgets and resources effectively.

Identify, mitigate and manage project risks.

Collaborate closely with business analysts and product owners.

Develop, maintain and manage delivering of user stories to support product roadmap.

Effective Stakeholder Communication and Project Reporting.

Location: Cape Town

Contract position

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

