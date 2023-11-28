SAP Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our Client , a massive conglomerate is looking for a SAP Solutions Architect

Terms: 3 months with possible option to extend

Needed for 3 days a week,

8 hours per day.

One day of the week will be office-based.

Location: JHB – Hybrid (would be required to go in once per week to meet up with the team)

Rate: Market-Related

You need to be a skilled and passionate experienced SAP Solutions Architect to join our client. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in our transition from SAP ECC to S4 Hana, with a focus on key modules such as accounts payable, receivables, payroll, inter-companies, bank, and finance systems. This is a consultant position, requiring 3 days a week, 8 hours a day, one day will be office based.

Responsibilities:

SAP ECC to S4 Hana Migration:

Lead the migration efforts for various modules, including accounts payable, receivables, payroll, inter-companies, bank, and finance systems.

Provide expertise in navigating the intricacies of transitioning from SAP ECC to S4 Hana.

Troubleshoot issues related to the migration process and offer timely resolutions.

Training and Troubleshooting:

Conduct training sessions for the team on specific items such as Business Partners, SAP activation, new inter-company functionality, etc.

Act as a troubleshooting resource for the team, addressing any challenges that arise during the migration process.

Process Support:

Perform the initial steps of a process or handle specific components, enabling the team to complete the remaining steps.

Collaborate with the team to identify and implement efficient process workflows.

Solution Architecture and Integration:

Assist in solution architecture activities, particularly around system integrations (APIs) and master data creation best practices.

Desired Skills:

migration

sap hana

sap ecc

