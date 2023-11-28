SAP Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Nov 28, 2023

Our Client , a massive conglomerate is looking for a SAP Solutions Architect
Terms: 3 months with possible option to extend
Needed for 3 days a week,
8 hours per day.
One day of the week will be office-based.
Location: JHB – Hybrid (would be required to go in once per week to meet up with the team)
Rate: Market-Related
You need to be a skilled and passionate experienced SAP Solutions Architect to join our client. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in our transition from SAP ECC to S4 Hana, with a focus on key modules such as accounts payable, receivables, payroll, inter-companies, bank, and finance systems. This is a consultant position, requiring 3 days a week, 8 hours a day, one day will be office based.
Responsibilities:
SAP ECC to S4 Hana Migration:

  • Lead the migration efforts for various modules, including accounts payable, receivables, payroll, inter-companies, bank, and finance systems.
  • Provide expertise in navigating the intricacies of transitioning from SAP ECC to S4 Hana.
  • Troubleshoot issues related to the migration process and offer timely resolutions.

Training and Troubleshooting:

  • Conduct training sessions for the team on specific items such as Business Partners, SAP activation, new inter-company functionality, etc.
  • Act as a troubleshooting resource for the team, addressing any challenges that arise during the migration process.

Process Support:

  • Perform the initial steps of a process or handle specific components, enabling the team to complete the remaining steps.
  • Collaborate with the team to identify and implement efficient process workflows.

Solution Architecture and Integration:

  • Assist in solution architecture activities, particularly around system integrations (APIs) and master data creation best practices.

Desired Skills:

  • migration
  • sap hana
  • sap ecc

Learn more/Apply for this position