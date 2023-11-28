SAP Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our Client , a massive conglomerate is looking for a SAP Solutions Architect
Terms: 3 months with possible option to extend
Needed for 3 days a week,
8 hours per day.
One day of the week will be office-based.
Location: JHB – Hybrid (would be required to go in once per week to meet up with the team)
Rate: Market-Related
You need to be a skilled and passionate experienced SAP Solutions Architect to join our client. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in our transition from SAP ECC to S4 Hana, with a focus on key modules such as accounts payable, receivables, payroll, inter-companies, bank, and finance systems. This is a consultant position, requiring 3 days a week, 8 hours a day, one day will be office based.
Responsibilities:
SAP ECC to S4 Hana Migration:
- Lead the migration efforts for various modules, including accounts payable, receivables, payroll, inter-companies, bank, and finance systems.
- Provide expertise in navigating the intricacies of transitioning from SAP ECC to S4 Hana.
- Troubleshoot issues related to the migration process and offer timely resolutions.
Training and Troubleshooting:
- Conduct training sessions for the team on specific items such as Business Partners, SAP activation, new inter-company functionality, etc.
- Act as a troubleshooting resource for the team, addressing any challenges that arise during the migration process.
Process Support:
- Perform the initial steps of a process or handle specific components, enabling the team to complete the remaining steps.
- Collaborate with the team to identify and implement efficient process workflows.
Solution Architecture and Integration:
- Assist in solution architecture activities, particularly around system integrations (APIs) and master data creation best practices.
Desired Skills:
- migration
- sap hana
- sap ecc