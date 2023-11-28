Senior Core Network Engineer (Ideal Start: January 2024)

Role: Senior Core Network Engineer

Location: Remote but must be based in Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban.

Company: Prominent and highly successful information and communications technology (ICT) firm, providing exceptional prospects for advancement and professional development, while leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to ensure unparalleled service delivery.

Are you a skilled and passionate network engineer with a deep understanding of ISP network operations? Do you possess a diverse skill set that includes exceptional routing and switching expertise? If so, we invite you to apply for the position of Core Network Engineer!

Key Responsibilities:

Managing and maintaining the entire network topology including Customer / Core circuits with a strong emphasis on both Layer 2 switching and advanced routing protocols.

Designing, configuring, and troubleshooting complex network solutions.

Support for operations and maintenance of the core/customer network equipment comprising butnot limited to the following platforms: – Juniper: M | MX series routers – Switching: Arista | Extreme Switching | IPinfusion OCNOS | Cumulus – Mikrotik RB – Operating Systems: Linux – Programming: Python

Implementing automation and scripting solutions using Python or similar languages.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure efficient network operations.

Requirements:

Essential – Valid certifications in JNCIP and MTCNA.

Advantageous to have certifications in CCIE, Extreme XOS, MEF 2.0 or 3.0, Arista, or similar, JNCIE.

Minimum 5 years of experience as a network engineer in the ISP industry, with comprehensive knowledge of ISP processes and procedures.

Proficiency in Python for automation or other scripting languages for automation.

Exceptional skills in managing and maintaining a robust backbone network.

The company is committed to fostering an environment that encourages growth, innovation, and collaboration. Joining their team means working with industry experts and cutting-edge technologies to make a significant impact in the networking field.

If you meet the above criteria and are ready to take on this challenging role, we welcome your application.

Desired Skills:

JNCIP

Core Network Engineer

Senior Network Engineer

Employer & Job Benefits:

(negotiable dependent on experience and qualifications)

