Senior Software Developer

A major player in the online Gambling Industry is looking to expand its teams in Cape Town.. They are looking for Senior Software Developers who can perform in a fast-paced environment, developing and managing solutions for their online and offline betting platforms.

What you need to bring to the table:

5 – 7 years exp as a Developer

3 -5 years SQL Exp

C#

ASP.Net MVC

.Net Core

Elastic Search

Angular / AngularJS

RESTful API

Azure

Git

CouchDB would me an advantage

Demonstrated Leadership Skills

What you will be doing:

Your ability to critically analyse business requirements, navigate through existing software, manage complex architectural platforms, take ownership of your work base, and release new versions of software consistently, will be crucial to your success.

Ensure design patterns used are increasing the organisational levels of high-volume transactional performance, resilience, automation, and innovation

Identify potential alternative strategies, and refactor approach for maximum benefit within the shortest possible time

Deliver appropriate scalable, maintainable, and easily updated solutions that facilitate the objectives comprehensively, that can be exchanged and used between different solutions, not necessarily in the same environment

Ensure all steps are taken to reduce the occurrence of faults due to misunderstood requirements, design errors, and implementation errors while ensuring complete data recoverability, and the desired state of the solution can be re-established

Ensure the solution has high integrity, where the solution prevents unauthorized access, modification of computer programs, data, or settings

Ensure the solution has a high degree of survivability, despite 3rd-Party interventions (attacks, human errors, hardware, or software faults)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Flexi Hours

Hybrid

