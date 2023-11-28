Senior Software Developer (Office Based)

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Senior Software Developer.
Main purpose of the position:

  • The purpose of this position is to develop solutions by guiding development of program specifications, overseeing testing efforts and leading programmers.
  • A Senior Developer is responsible for all development related activities within the organisation and the quality of the solutions and code delivered to our client.

Requirements:

  • National Diploma in information technologies or Equivalent.
  • 5 – 10 years experience.

Experience with the following technologies:

  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • SQL
  • Java Script
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • ASP.NET
  • MVC
  • React
  • Flutter

Responsibilities:

  • Accomplishes programming project requirements by coaching programmers.
  • Serve as a senior development resource on assigned projects, developing applications using known and proven best coding practices.
  • Meets programming standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; identifying work process improvements; implementing new technology.
  • Maintains, expands and improves in-house libraries used across all projects.
  • Continuously works to improve internal coding standards, in line with current development best practices.
  • Plans programming projects by confirming program objective and specifications with clients.
  • Arranges program specifications by confirming logical sequence and flowcharts, researching and employing established operations.
  • Verifies program operation by confirming tests.
  • Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks.
  • Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed.
  • Software Architecture Design, Software Development Fundamentals, C#, Software Documentation, Software Testing and Debugging, Software Maintenance, Software Algorithm Design, Software Performance Tuning, Coaching and Mentoring of Developers.

